Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 26 calls during May.
There were no structure fires during May.
Firefighters responded to nine traffic collisions, five of which involved personal injury.
There was one call to search for two adults and four children, kayaking on Drakes Creek on Monday morning. All six people were found.
There were three calls to passenger vehicle fires, three to assist EMS, one call to a natural gas leak, one to a downed power line, one to an authorized burn with one call to an unauthorized burn and one was to set up a helicopter landing zone.
The remaining calls were false alarms, the fire was out when firefighters arrived, the call was unfounded or firefighters were canceled while en route.
Through May 31, F-S Fire Rescue had received 203 calls during 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.