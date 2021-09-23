The 5th Annual Donate Your Lunch Money fundraiser to support the Simpson County Backpack program is Thursday, Sept. 23.
Donate Your Lunch Money tables will be set up at Tanglewood Cafe or Wild Fire BBQ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for in person donations or donations can be made online during the event at https://bit.ly/FSBackpack2021.
Hunt Ford has committed to matching funds on the day of the event. New Mather Metals will also provide matching funds.
This annual event is the only fundraiser for the BackPack Program. It is what sustains the program feeding hungry children over the weekend.
Contact Simpson County Schools Community Education for more information.
