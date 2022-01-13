A two-vehicle collision and an accident involving a motorcycle occurring about three hours apart injured two people on Dec. 29, 2021.
Anita Lee, of Franklin, 63, was injured when the vehicle she was a passenger of and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Bluegrass Road and Brookhaven Road.
Ms. Lee was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that occurred at about 6:50 p.m.
The collision report filed by Franklin Police said Ms. Lee was the passenger of a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Jerry Madison, 80, of Franklin, involved in the collision with a 2019 Infiniti driven by Terry Groves, 46, of Cross Plains, Tennessee.
The report said Groves was north bound on Brookhaven Road and Madison’s vehicle was west bound on Bluegrass Road when the collision occurred.
Officer Jason Richerson filed the report.
And, David J. Potts, 36, of Bowling Green, was injured when he lost control of the 2015 Honda motorcycle he was operating and it fell over in the 1,200 block of Saddler Ford Road.
Potts was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green after the accident that happened just before 4 p.m.
The collision report filed by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said Potts was traveling south when he swerved to miss a group of dogs that entered the roadway and then lost control of the motorcycle.
The report said Potts fell off the Honda and came to a final rest on the road near the motorcycle.
Deputy sheriff Skyler Hicks filed the report.
Franklin Police placed eight charges against a Hendersonville, Tennessee woman stemming from alleged incidents on Jan. 1.
The complaint on the arrest warrant says Courtney L. Ridgway, 26, allegedly failed to stop for an attempted traffic stop by police and continued to Tennessee where she also allegedly fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The complaint says later in the day the owner of the truck filed a stolen vehicle report with Franklin Police and also said his cellphone was stolen at the same time.
Ms. Ridgway was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, criminal littering, two theft by unlawful taking charges three traffic violations.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrant on Jan. 4.
Franklin Police arrested a Westmoreland, Tennessee man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine on Dec. 30, 2021.
Terry N. Piercey, Jr., 42, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at Sudden Service on Scottsville Road at about 4:10 a.m.
The arrest citation said two glass smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue were allegedly found during a search of a vehicle occupied by Piercey.
Piercey was also arrested on three warrants. The charges in the warrants were not listed on the arrest citation.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Altheimer, Arkansas man on five drug charges following a traffic stop on southbound I-65 on Dec. 28.
Delvecchio Gaddie, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, trafficking in a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — cocaine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
He was also charged with careless driving, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Gaddie include pills, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana cigarettes, suspected marijuana edibles, a suspected marijuana grinder and $1,523.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 9:30 p.m.
