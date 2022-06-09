With the arrival of hot weather are concerns for not only human safety but also the care for animals in the heat.
A Franklin veterinarian Teresa Hughes, has some hot weather safety tips for animals.
“A general rule of thumb is pets and livestock should have access to shade and should have water available at all times, especially during hot weather,” Hughes said.
She added, “Use good common sense on where an animal is left. Leave them where they are comfortable and make sure it is an environment they are adapted to. They need shade, adequate air flow and access to water.”
Hughes said an animal can get injured walking on hot asphalt and or concrete.
“A good idea is to limit walking on asphalt … they can suffer burns on their pads,” she said. “Walk when the surface is cool.”
She added that the best times for exercise, especially vigorous exercise, is during cooler times of the day such as mornings or evenings.
Animals can also suffer from heat stroke and or heat exhaustion. Hughes said symptoms of heat stroke and or heat exhaustion is a dog will quit panting, will vomit and will not stand up or walk.
“If you suspect your pet is overheating, contact your veterinarian for advice and then follow up,” she said. “We see a few cases every summer, occasionally dogs can succumb to it.”
Hughes said the family veterinarian is the best place to get more information about pet safety.
“They (family veterinarian) know your pet, have a record of your pet and can make recommendations for that dog or cat,” she said.
Hughes has been a doctor of veterinary medicine for 30 years, working all of that time at her current office location, Simpson County Animal Hospital at 105 Lawrence Street in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.