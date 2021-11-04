The Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority announced in early March that Aviette Bioprocessing was bringing Canadian-technology and its Kentucky Honey CBD label to Franklin. Monday, Nov. 1, nearly eight months after the location news, the company celebrated its grand opening with the community headlined by guest speaker US Senator Rand Paul.
The facility takes biomass grown by area farmers and processes it into distillate that is then passed on to a Kentucky company that formulates the product into CBD items such as creams, gummies and oils.
“I’m glad to be here to support Aviette. They’re taking hemp a product our farmers make in Kentucky and making it into CBD oil to help various ailments that people have. It has become very popular across the US. We wish them all the luck in the world. It’s great for southcentral Kentucky,” Senator Paul said. “From a government’s point of view, I think my job is to stay out of their way, try to keep their taxes low, their regulations low. [...] There are a lot of controls on what they make here and what comes out and that’s fine but I think we should leave the farmers alone.”
Paul noted that Aviette Bioprocessing’s owner and founder Mark Loik is a first generation American.
“There are some of you in the crowd who are first generation Americans and it’s wonderful to see people bringing their expertise to our country, opening businesses and thriving,” Paul said. “Some people in politics think this is just automatic — you just open a business and businesses thrive. We tend to see the businesses that thrive we don’t see the ones who don’t thrive. About half of businesses that start don’t make it so it’s extraordinary when a business makes it and we wish Aviette the greatest success in their ventures.”
Paul said it is important to know why people come to the United States.
“They come to this country because of freedom, the freedom to succeed, the freedom to open a business,” Paul said. “[…] It is important what kind of economic system we have. We succeed in this country and Aviette will hopefully thrive because of capitalism because of the economic system our ‘founding fathers’ enshrined in our country.
Realize that small businesses in America are the backbone of this country, but it isn’t easy. It will take hard work and we wish them the best of luck.”
Loik offered a special thank you to the company’s partners in Canada — extractX Inc. — who he noted gave Aviette Bioprocessing the ability to utilize the latest technology to compete in the marketplace.
“In seeing this project to reality, I would like to thank the shareholders who are here today in addition to the support of the vendors and partners that constructed this facility to make sure that the plant can support the products that we make,” Loik said. “The bags of biomass to the left of me are supplied by some of the best farmers in Simpson and Warren County.”
Loik added that the mission is “to create what we feel is a company that is dedicated to making Kentucky Honey a household name for wellness in this ever growing marketplace of CBD. Our pride and our hard work are aligned to bring Kentucky to the front of the marketplace, and in fact, leading the marketplace.”
Loik said when creating Kentucky Honey, quality was “paramount.”
“We picked a great facility, we picked a great town and we picked people who wanted to support us,” Loik said. “It has been less than a year and already we have established a brand, we’ve established a following within the community, we have established a following within Mexico and throughout the United States. It hasn’t been without the support of our friends, our shareholders, our vendors and people who wanted to see this through with us.”
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes expressed his gratitude to Loik and his team for choosing Simpson County for their facility.
“I like that you said first processing facility because that tells me that this man has visions for doing more and beyond where they are currently at and we’re excited to hear that,” Barnes said. “To the Aviette team, I want to say I wish you the greatest success and if there is anything I can do for you here on a local level, I will be glad to do so and I know we will be seeing some great things coming out of Mark and this team at Aviette.”
The company is the third CBD-based company to locate to the county.
“It appears to me that the world is finding something out about Franklin and Simpson County that we’ve all known for a long, long time. It is a place to open a business, to live, to work and to raise a family,” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said. “We are so excited to have Aviette as a business in our community, employing people in our community and bringing recognition to our community.”
Aviette Bioprocessing operates in a 12,000 square-foot building at 121 Brown Road in Franklin.
“Our team couldn’t be happier in choosing Simpson County to establish our first production facility as our brand grows, so will the opportunity to establish good jobs in our facility but that also means that we need more farmers growing quality biomass and creating additional opportunities within Simpson County and the surrounding areas,” Loik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.