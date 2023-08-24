With nearly a hundred entries in the Horticultural Division (individual blooms, foliage plants, herbs, or pots of plants) and 25 in the Design Division (creative designs using plant material that may include flowers, foliage, seed heads, grasses, vases, and other decorative items used in new, creative ways), the Franklin-Simpson Garden Club held its annual Flower Show in the Old Favorite building. This year’s theme was “Unbridled Spirit.” Meant to capture the freedom of expression that nature can inspire, entrants were encouraged to give free rein to their imaginations in the use of plants and materials.
