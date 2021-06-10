East Side Missionary Baptist Church sets events
Brother Travis Gardner will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church at 210 East Street on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
And, revival begins at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 20. Elder Jeremy England will be the helper in the revival.
Everyone is welcome to all of the services.
Fundraiser set at Halltown General Baptist Church in Portland
Halltown General Baptist Church, at 120 Dink Rut Road in Portland, Tennessee, will have a fundraising yard sale Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day in the church fellowship hall.
Proceeds benefit mission work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.