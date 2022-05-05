Simpson County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Family Event is scheduled for Saturday on the Courthouse square from 9 a.m. until noon. This is the second year for the event.
All activities are free and include karate/self defense demonstrations by Harvey’s Gym, Simpson County 4-H will have a live chickens display, a Kids on the Block puppet show at 9:30 and 10:30, hands-on activities for ages through 5, inflatables and a dunk tank featuring Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser and Franklin Elementary staff, among other activities.
A free sack lunch will be available. Door prizes include Bowling Green Hot Rods tickets, a Franklin Tumblers gift card and a gift certificate for a free oil change at Simpson County Tire.
Donations will be accepted with funds benefiting Simpson County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Donations are also accepted year round.
Family Resource Coordinator for Lincoln Elementary and Franklin Elementary Lucinda Eversman said about 450 children are enrolled in Simpson County for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The website imagination library.com says: “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5, no matter their family’s income.” The books are tailored for the child’s age.
“This event is to raise money so we can continue to have that program here in Simpson County,” Eversman said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis. “Our chapter is solely funded through local donations, through local partnerships. Without Simpson County supporting early childhood literacy and this program, we wouldn’t have it.”
The local program has both corporate and individual sponsors.
She said families registering at the event receive a goody bag and have an opportunity to select books. Free T-shirts will also be available while the supply lasts.
The rain site for the event is inside the Franklin Presbyterian Church at 201 North College St.
Contact Eversman at 270-586-2026 for more information about the event, about Simpson County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or about making a donation. Eversman can also be contacted by calling Lincoln Elementary or Franklin Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.