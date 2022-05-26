A tentative working budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 was approved by the Simpson County Board of Education at its May 19 meeting.
The budget is balanced with revenue and expenditures both at $35,997,785.
Also approved was a $4,033,400 grant from the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission to be used for remodeling the school system’s career and technical center.
A report on the plans for the 2022 Class of Franklin-Simpson High School following graduation was given.
The report said 38.3% plan to attend a four-year college or university, 30.2% plan to attend a two year community or technical college which includes dual enrollment. Also, 23.5% plan to enter the workforce while the remainder of the class plans to enter the military or enter a day program, supported employment or sheltered work environment.
A total of 149 of the 151 members of the graduating class responded to the survey.
The board approved all 24 items it was asked to consider for approval and heard 13 various reports.
Superintendent Tim Schlosser recognized nine members of the Simpson County Schools staff who are retiring. They are Deb Alley — F-S High School; Willa Bradley — Lincoln Elemementary; Lisa Campbell — Simpson Elementary; Sebrena Clark — F-S Middle School; Mark Dobbs — F-S High School; Sandy Mefford — F-S High School; Lauren Milliken — West Campus; Scott Ragland — Lincoln Elementary and Debra Reyna — F-S Middle School.
