The Simpson County Board of Education has plans to vote on whether or not to continue a mask requirement in schools during its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office.
The board held a special called meeting Monday, Sept. 13 to discuss amending the mask requirement in the school district’s reopening plan.
No formal action was taken during Monday night’s meeting. Public comments were not allowed during the meeting, though public comments will be heard at Thursday night’s meeting.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said he plans to recommend the board of education keep a mask requirement in place.
No specific indication was given on how long a mask requirement would remain in place if approved by the board of education.
The reopening plan includes following the Kentucky Department of Education’s statewide mask mandate in schools.
The mask policy discussion follows the Kentucky Legislature voting on Sept. 9 to ban the statewide mask mandate in schools. This means that local school districts are now responsible for setting a policy on masks.
Schlosser said the statewide mask mandate for schools remains in place until Friday, Sept. 17.
“The most important thing is to have in-person learning,” Schlosser said. “Schools are not built to keep kids 3 feet apart or 6 feet apart and with masks I can tell you we can keep in-person school.”
Schlosser added that not having enough staff and adults “to manage the buildings” would cause a school system shutdown.
Schlosser said as of Monday the school system had 122 quarantines and isolations, down from 166 the previous week. He said the number includes 25 positive COVID-19 cases. As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were zero COVID-19 school staff cases.
He said the numbers are usually lower on Mondays and increase throughout the week.
Schlosser said attendance for the school system is currently at 94% and to an extent — kids in quarantine can be counted within that estimate because they are still given access to school work.
Thus far, Schlosser said he has received three emails in favor of masks and had one individual tell him in-person that they are in favor of keeping the mask mandate if it keeps students in school. He said he has not yet received any emails or comments against wearing a mask.
Schlosser said he has not heard from any other school superintendent across the state that said they were not going to uphold a mask policy.
He said all 177 school districts in the state are expected to vote on whether or not to continue wearing masks.
School board member Jill Kummer said the safety of the students is most important alongside having in-person learning.
“I don’t like masks, but I will wear them for safety reasons,” Simpson County Board of Education member and board chairperson David Webster said.
Webster said he at one time had COVID-19 that became COVID pneumonia. He attributed getting COVID to removing his mask when he was around another person who unknowingly had COVID-19.
“The masks do work,” Webster said. “I’ve been on this board for 15 years and every bit of it has been about the students, the decisions we make as a board has been about the students. I want the students to get an education. I want them to be safe.”
A “test to stay” program began in Simpson County Schools on Wednesday. Students who have been exposed to COVID-19 can be tested, with parental approval, at the test site. Students testing negative will be allowed to remain in school and will have to continue testing for five consecutive days.
The “test to stay” program is designed to limit the number of students being quarantined.
Schlosser noted that quarantined students and staff who have had exposure to COVID-19 are required to stay home for 10 days while students and staff who out on an isolation leave have a confirmed a positive test for COVID-19.
