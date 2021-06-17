The F-S Community Arts Council hosts Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss in concert at the Goodnight Auditorium on Wednesday, June 23.
Tickets are $20 for reserve seating and $17 for balcony.
Tickets are available at the Gallery on the Square or online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org.
