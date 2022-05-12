Fire destroyed a residential structure in the 1000 block of West Cedar Street on May 6.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the single story wood frame structure just before 5:20 a.m. and left the scene about five hours later.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said he was told the structure was unoccupied.
There were no injuries.
Goodrum said about 75% of the three bedroom, one bathroom structure was on fire when firefighters arrived.
He said the state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation of the origin and cause of the fire.
The structure is near Faith Baptist Church.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.