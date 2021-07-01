The return of summer comes with periods of extreme heat and dangers associated with high temperatures.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer discussed the dangers of extreme heat and gave some safety tips for the heat during a recent interview on WFKN radio.
“Extreme heat itself can be uncomfortable. Once you get hot its hard to get your temperature down,” Palmer said. “It becomes most dangerous when we are impacted and it becomes a heat emergency. What I mean by that is like heat exhaustion, which can turn into heat stroke fairly quickly.
What I encourage everybody to do is to monitor themselves, monitor their friends, family, pets, whoever they’re with in the heat. Look for things like panting, or people who look like they’re feeling droopy or look like they’re getting droopy.
One of the key signs of an emergency is when a person is perspiring a lot and then all of a sudden they quit sweating. They’re in danger at that point.
If you see something happening be honest with yourself and take action to mitigate whatever that problem might be.”
Palmer said typically the people most vulnerable to extreme heat are those who can’t or are not able to properly take care of themselves like babies, young children, elderly, people who are sick or maybe injured.
“They can’t do anything to mitigate for themselves to get out of the heat and they can’t get themselves to a safer place to get away from it,” Palmer said. “We know we have people in these categories all over our community.
Get to know your neighbors and if the temperature starts getting up and you haven’t seen them for a day, or a day and a half, go knock on their door and check on them. Make sure they are ok.”
He said children and infants should not be in direct sunlight and to make sure they take rest breaks fairly often.
Palmer discussed safety tips for people who will be outside in the heat for prolonged time periods.
“One of the main things you can do to protect yourself from heat is try to stay out of the direct sunlight,” he said. “Direct sunlight will warm you up faster than the air temperature. Its really amazing how you can take just two steps in one direction or another out of the sunlight into the shade of a tree and the temperature underneath that tree feels so much cooler and it helps you tremendously.”
He said if you can’t avoid being exposed to the sun, keep the exposed skin covered with light weight, light colored clothing, be sure to drink plenty of cool water, take frequent breaks, and get into the shade off the blacktop.
Palmer said one way to keep the inside of a residence without air conditioning cool is by blocking windows with curtains where sunlight is coming in through and using fans.
He advised when temperatures get too high to stay in a building without air conditioning to go to the library for about an hour or so or go to a store that has an air conditioner.
The danger of children and pets being left inside an enclosed vehicle during hot weather was discussed.
Palmer said Indiana State Police conducted an experiment in June 2017 that consisted of placing troopers in an enclosed vehicle to how see long it took for the vehicle to become dangerously hot and the effects of the heat on the troopers.
“The thing they found was on an 85 degree day, that was not overcast, the sun was shining, it only took 10 minutes to get the temperature up to 110 degrees in that car. At 21 minutes it was 118 degrees,” Palmer said. “And, at 21 minutes the body temperature of one the troopers was at 100.1 degrees. It happens fast. There are variables that may alter those times.”
“The main thing is to stay focused on not leaving your children and pets in the car, at all. Because it just happens too fast (reaching dangerous heat levels) and it can be devastating for the family and the community,” he said.
Another danger of hot weather is walking pets, such as dogs, on hot pavement.
Palmer said, “a rule of thumb is” if it its too hot to walk barefoot on pavement, then don’t put a dog on it.
He said the pads on the bottom of a dog’s paws that protect the paws are like skin and can be damaged by the heat. A damaged paw can become infected like a human’s sunburned skin can.
“On a day when the humidity is fairly low and its 77 degrees outside, an asphalt street can get up to 125 degrees. At 86 degrees the asphalt temperature increases to 135 degrees, which is way to hot,” Palmer said. “In addition to the injury to their paws, pets also have a fur coat on, so if its hot enough that its going to be burning their feet do we really want them out there walking?”
Palmer encouraged leaving drinking water available, especially for outdoor pets.
Sunburn can present its own dangers for people.
“In the term “sunburn’ the word “burn” is the key. A sunburn is a burn and burns are dangerous,” Palmer said. “A sunburn obviously is painful. Anyone who has had sunburn knows it is painful. It’s a sign the skin is damaged from being outdoors without wearing proper sunscreen.
If you don’t treat it properly, if it blisters, the skin underneath that blisters and its not treated right and doctored properly you can get an infection and then after the infection you’ve got scarring.
Years of over exposure to the sun can lead to premature wrinkling, aging of your skin, age spots and skin cancer.
Anytime you are going to be in the sun, any type of direct sunlight, make sure you are wearing appropriate sunscreen, SPF 15 or higher.
Take care of your skin. You only have one skin, so you better take care of it.”
For more information about heat and heat safety call Palmer at the Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Office at 270-586-1800.
