Fire totaled a camper trailer being used as a residence at 6840 Gold City Road on Jan. 21.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at about 12:15 p.m. and was on the scene for approximately one hour.
Deputy chief Nelson Slaughter said Kolten Kepley was using the 2021 Outback pull behind type trailer as a residence.
Kepley was not at the trailer at the time of the fire.
Slaughter said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
There were no injuries.
