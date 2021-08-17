Do you have an old cemetery near your home that you’ve considered cleaning up? Have you ever driven by an old cemetery and wondered who the people were who are buried there, or do you just like local history? Simpson County has a Cemetery Preservation Board and the board is having a public meeting with a program to answer some of your questions and to help provide guidance for anyone wanting to get involved or just ask some questions.
Simpson Fiscal Court authorized the creation of a County Cemetery Preservation Board in January 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The court appointed Lisa Deavers, Lynn Barnes, Phil Lockhart, Lu Ann Ferguson, and Marty Chandler (Commissioner) to the board. Lu Ann Ferguson is the chair. Since forming, the board has met, socially distanced, several times, and helped with a cleanup of the fence lines at the Pleasant View Cemetery on Hobdy Road last October. Since then, church members and descendants have continued the work to clear the edges and expose some stones that had become hidden. A County Cemetery Preservation Board is required in order to receive any state grants for work on cemeteries. The board has no authority or control over cemeteries but is dedicated to helping the public preserve this part of our local heritage and providing encouragement and information.
There will be a public meeting with information, suggestions, and a program on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., at the Historic Courthouse on the Square in the upstairs courtroom. The program will be by Tonya Colley, GIS Planner with the Bowling Green-Warren County Planning Commission. She will share information and ideas from her work and one of her hobbies, which is photographing old tombstones in a manner that makes the worn words stand out.
The board has a new Facebook group and invites everyone to join: Simpson County (KY) Cemetery Preservation Board.
