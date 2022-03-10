Havana Nights, the fourth annual gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, is set for Saturday, May 14 at the Cornerstone at 202 West Kentucky Avenue.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30. Music and dancing with special guests “Four On The Floor” will follow.
Caribbean or Cuban themed or cocktail attire are strongly encouraged.
Tickets are $60 for a single ticket, $110 for a couple and $300 for a table of six.
A limited number of tickets are available.
Contact Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County for tickets by calling 270-586-6515 or go to 910B South Main Street or email hfhsimpsonco@gmail.com.
The event is being presented by Regions bank.
