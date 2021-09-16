The Kentucky Welcome Center on I-65 in Simpson County at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line is temporarily closed for sanitation of the facility and staffing shortages due to COVID-19. The closure is expected to last five days.
Truck parking will remain open. Message boards have been placed to inform motorists the Welcome Center is closed.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the temporary closing on Tuesday, September 14 and says more information will be released about when the Welcome Center will reopen.
