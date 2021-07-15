Registration is underway for the 39th Annual Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin taking place Saturday, Aug. 14.
Nearly 100 individuals had preregistered by July 7.
The race will be held rain or shine. It begins and ends at the College Street side of the Simpson County Courthouse. The mostly flat course is through a residential area.
The start times are 7:30 a.m. for runners and 7:32 for walkers.
The walking portion of the race is strictly for walking. One foot must be on the ground at all times. Trotters will be disqualified.
Both in-person and virtual races are being held this year. Last year’s race was virtually only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year when we couldn’t do it live, we had a virtual (race), we had almost 400 people participate in the virtual Garden Spot Run/Walk,” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis. “With that kind of interest, we decided we would go ahead and add a virtual aspect to this one too.”
Race registration forms are available at the Chamber office in the Goodnight House on South Main Street or registration is available on line at runsignup.com. There is an additional $2.50 fee for registering on line.
Registration fees for the in person run/walk are the same as the last several years, $20 in advance through Aug. 6 and $30 on race day.
Mailed in registrations should be post marked no later than Aug. 6. T-shirts are guaranteed to those preregistering by Aug. 6. Those who register on race day receive a T-shirt on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.
Participants must be at least eight years old to register.
Registration on race day begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends promptly at 6:45 a.m. to allow for electronic timing entry.
Any Simpson County corporation, church or school can take part in the Team Challenge. Awards will be given to the team with the greatest number of participants in each category. Teams must have at least 15 members to qualify for awards.
There is also a Corporate Challenge for industrial teams with awards given to corporations with the greatest number of employees participating in one of two categories: 100 employees and above or below 100 employees.
In addition there is a Community Challenge for teams not from industries, churches or schools. However; Community Challenge teams must also have at least 15 members.
Friday, July 16 is the deadline to register for the Team Challenge. Teams that are registered receive a registration discount and chose the color for the team’s t-shirts. Colors will be available on a first come, first-serve basis.
Team coordinators must call Cristi Freese at the chamber office (270-586-7609) prior to registering for instructions.
Registration for the virtual race is $20. The deadline to register for the virtual race is also Aug. 6.
Virtual participants receive a finishers certificate and T-shirt. Times for virtual participants can be entered Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.
“If you’re somebody here in Franklin and you are going to run in the Garden Spot, and you’ve got a brother or sister, or aunt or uncle in Michigan, they can run right along with you,” Thurmond said. “You can hook them up to your phone, and they can run virtually right along with you. They can’t get a prize, they can get a t-shirt and they can get a certificate.”
Thurmond said issues with timing makes it almost impossible for the chamber to be able to award prizes to virtual participants.
Prizes will be awarded to in person participants only.
Overall run and walk male and female winners along with Simpson County male and female run and walk winners will receive awards.
This year a special award, that will be announced on race day, will go to the Simpson County male and female run winners.
Thurmond credited Freese at the chamber office for coming up with the idea for the special award for the Simpson County male and female run winners.
“I think its so slick and I think everybody will be agreeable and will be impressed when they hear what we are doing with the Simpson County run winners, male and female,” Thurmond said.
Cash prizes of $100 will go to the overall male and female run winners and $75 to the overall male and female walk winners.
Overall winners cannot win age categories.
Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female run and walk finishers in each of 14 age categories ranging from 14 and under to 75 and above.
For the safety of all participants, no animals are allowed on the race course. Baby strollers are can be pushed during the race.
The run portion of the race is a Bowling Green Road Runners Grand Prix event.
There is no charge to participate in the Kids Fun Run sponsored by Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Friday, August 13 beginning at 6 p.m. on the College Street side of Franklin City Hall.
The Kids Fun Run is for children age 10 and under.
All participants receive medals and a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
For more information about any of the races, call the chamber of commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com.
Contributing sponsors are City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Favorite — WFKN, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, Kentucky Downs — The Mint, Legacy Group Properties, NHK, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, South Central Bank, South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College and Wilkins Eye Care.
“Most of those sponsors have been with us for years and we certainly appreciate all of those people contributing and help us make this what truly is said to be one of the premiere 5-Ks in this part of the country,” Thurmond said. “We’re very proud of what we do and hope the people will join us.”
