The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on two drug possession charges on Feb. 21.
Paul Phillips, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana in addition to drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest citation said the charges were placed after Phillips was searched following his arrest on five active warrants.
The charges in the warrants were not listed on the arrest citation.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests at T-Mart at the corner of North Main Street and Morgantown Road.
Franklin Police is investigating a burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Claiborne Circle.
The offense report said $6,715 worth of items were stolen and included jewelry, video game systems and games, ammunition, hunting bows, electronics and other items.
Forced entry was gained through the back door. In addition to damage to the back door, two interior doors were damaged. The total value of the damage was placed at $1,400.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report that said the burglary happened between 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and sometime early the following morning.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration — second or more offense.
David Anthony Farmer, 38, was arrested at a Jefferson Street residence where police say he was living.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrest on Feb. 17.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the Hunt Ford dealership on Garvin Lane.
The Franklin Police offense report says the catalytic converter was cut off a Ford F-250 Super Duty box truck early morning Feb. 16.
The value of the catalytic converter was placed at $2,879.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the offense report.
