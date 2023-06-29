Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased seven tenths of one% from April to May.
Despite the increase Simpson County’s May unemployment rate was among the lowest in the Barren River Area Development District and the state.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary May unemployment rate at 3.7%. The revised April rate is 3%.
Simpson County’s May 2023 rate is eight tenths of one% higher than the May 2022 rate of 2.9%.
During May 2023 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,812 people of which 8,489 were employed and 323 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s May unemployment rate was the same as the district’s 3.7%, lower than the state’s 3.8% and higher than the nation’s 3.4%.
Monroe County had the district’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.4% while Edmonson County had the highest at 4.5%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.7%, Logan County’s was 3.5% and Warren County’s was 3.6%.
Unemployment rates rose in 96 counties between May 2022 and May 2023, fell in 22, and stayed the same in two counties.
Carroll County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Kentucky in May 2023 at 2.8%. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
— Submitted
