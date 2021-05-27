The Simpson County Board of Education unanimously approved the use of a supplemental school year, or what has been called a do over year, allowing students to retake this year’s classes next school year at its regular May meeting.
The Kentucky Department of Education says Governor Andy Beshear signed into law Senate Bill 128, which creates the Supplemental School Year Program.
This emergency legislation allows any Kindergarten through 12th grade student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken.
According to the state department of education, the intent of the supplemental year program is for students to re-take or supplement courses as a result of the prolonged remote instruction and barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.
“K through 8 (Kindergarten through 8th grade) students have been able to do this for as long as we’ve had education. If they wanted to do the school year over, they could potentially do that” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said during an interview with WFKN. “High school students really have not had an opportunity to do that.”
Students had to request the do over school year by May 1.
Schlosser told the local board of education that about 56 students had requested to take part in the supplemental school year.
The board of education also approved a 3% pay increase for all staff in the school system.
“Its exciting to be able to give our staff that kind of increase, especially for the year we’ve had. A 3% pay increase is going to be really nice for our staff,” Schlosser said.
“I think its important for everyone to know how much we as a board appreciate all the faculty and staff of Simpson County Schools,” School Board member Nancy Uhls said.
School Board Chairman David Webster said he believes a 2% pay increase was previously the most given in his years on the board. He said a 1% increase is what was typically approved in the past.
“[The percentage increase] is great,” Webster said.
The board of education also approved the school system’s tentative working budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which includes the three% pay increase.
A total of 40 various items were approved at the meeting.
The board of education’s next regular meeting is June 17.
