The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance expanding the downtown historic district boundaries during its meeting on Jan. 10.
The expanded district consists of a group of residential, commercial and religious structures adjacent to the downtown historic district. The expanded district includes West Cedar Street and areas north and south of the historic downtown district along with an area east of the district ending at the CSX railroad tracks.
Historic districts were established to protect the city’s historic areas and buildings from demolition and inappropriate alterations and to encourage the rehabilitation of buildings and appropriate new construction on land within a historic district.
First reading of an ordinance rezoning property on 31-W North was heard. No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The ordinance rezones two tracts totaling 27.72 acres on the west side of 31-W North across from Virtus. One tract consisting of 3.89 acres is proposed rezoned from I-1 (light industrial) to B-4 (highway business). The other tract consists of 23.83 acres and is I-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (single family/duplex).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the rezoning.
The property was annexed into the city in November 2021.
The city commission approved sending a letter to the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments asking the board to deny a request for a conditional use permit for a proposed solar farm on Highway 100 East near Drakes Creek.
A public hearing on the request for the conditional use permit is scheduled at the board of adjustments meeting on Jan. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
A public notice in the Jan. 13 edition of the Franklin Favorite says Silicon Ranch Corporation is requesting the permit for installation of solar panels on a parcel located on the south side of Highway 100 and west side of Drakes Creek.
The location of the proposed solar farm along a main gateway into the city was a major concern voiced during the discussion.
Approval was given to sell what is known as the Carter Moore Hospital property south of the downtown square to Lee Ross Dinwiddie or his designee under the terms and conditions approved by Franklin Affordable Housing Incorporated.
The purchase price of the property was not announced.
City Attorney Scott Crabtree said Dinwiddie has stated that he will make the property “aesthetically pleasing, in general the same conditions as surrounding property and compliment the downtown area.”
The future use of the site was not given.
The commission approved a contract with Verizon Wireless, approved an amendment to the city’s personnel policies and procedures manual and approved the purchase of water meter reading equipment at a cost of $11,000.
