The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Weekend event to support small businesses in Franklin will be held November 25 through November 27. The event was formerly known as Small Business Saturday, but has been extended to include the Friday through Sunday following Thanksgiving.
For every $20 spent at a participating merchant, customers are allowed one entry in a drawing for a $250, $150 or $100 Chamber Gift Certificate.
