Two 15-year-olds, one from Franklin and one from Bowling Green, were charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Nashville.

A press release from Metro Nashville Police says Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, entered a Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike just after 4 p.m. Monday, November 28 and had a brief interaction with Vishal Patel, 36, an employee of the business, before Davis pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot Patel.

