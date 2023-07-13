United Way of Southern Kentucky announced that it is investing a total of $40,000 in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs and services in Simpson County.

Fourteen local programs provided through seven service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations. These investments started July 1, 2023 and will continue through June 30, 2024. In total, $1,036,955 will be invested across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District, which includes Simpson County.

