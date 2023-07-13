United Way of Southern Kentucky announced that it is investing a total of $40,000 in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs and services in Simpson County.
Fourteen local programs provided through seven service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations. These investments started July 1, 2023 and will continue through June 30, 2024. In total, $1,036,955 will be invested across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District, which includes Simpson County.
In October of 2022, organizations with programs impacting UWSK’s strategic imperatives in each of the defined Community Impact issue areas (Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net) were asked to submit a Letter of Intent indicating their desire to complete a full application request for funding. Across the 10-county BRADD, 68 total Letters of Intent were submitted.
To receive funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK), programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by a community research project conducted by United Way that began in 2012 and included nearly 5,000 surveys, 55 Community Conversations, and large amounts of secondary data. The four broad areas of most concern were defined by the community as: Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net. Programs were also evaluated on the following IMPACT criteria: Innovative, Measured, Partnered/Collaborative, Accountable, Community-centered, and Transformative. This includes an emphasis on programs that provide services within a best practices framework, that are collaborative and integrated into the fabric of other community education, income, health and safety net efforts, that consider the goals, needs and aspirations of the communities they serve, and that are innovative.
Allocation dollars were determined based on the work of 92 volunteers working specifically in their home counties of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren. In total, these volunteers invested 1,278 hours in the process which began with training sessions for all volunteers. This time generated an impact of $40,640 in service to our community (based on National Rate of Volunteer Time: $31.80 per hour). Volunteers reviewed programs, finances, governance, and outcomes to develop the recommendations for program investments.
The Simpson County funding was allocated by volunteers led by Simpson County Chair Steve Thurmond and included $5,000 to the Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Utilities Assistance Program.
Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Executive Director Jason Gill said the program provides “limited utility payment assistance” to Simpson County residents needing help paying their utility bills.
“We have done a good bit in utility payment assistance,” Gill said. “In the calendar year of 2021 we did $70,000 in utility payment assistance for our community. That’s the biggest. The last calendar year I think we only did like $38,000. So we almost doubled (in 2021) the amount we paid this past year. So that $5,000 goes directly to that program.”
F-S Good Samaritan also receives funding from other sources to help provide its different assistance programs.
“We are here to help residents of Simpson County who are going through hardships and difficult times with some limited assistance to help them through those times to get back on their feet again,” said Gill who has been Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Director for four years.
For more information go to the Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Facebook page or the fsgoodsamaritan.com website.
The following is the $40,000 in Simpson County allocations through United Way of Southern Kentucky:
EDUCATION: $15,000 — Kindergarten Readiness: Family Enrichment Center, Little Learners — Parents as Teachers: $5,000; Simpson County Schools, Little Cats and Jump Start Academy: $8,000; Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center, Earn While You Learn: $2,000.
HEALTH: $14,500 — Access to Affordable Health Care: Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman: $2,000; Kentucky Legal Aid, Benefits Counseling: $2,000; Barren River Child Advocacy Center, Increased Access to Medical Exams & Mental Health Services: $2,000; Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center, Medical Services: $2,000; Safe Home & Community: Barren River Area Safe Space, Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $3,500; Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $3,000;
SAFETY NET: $10,500 — Access to Basic Needs: Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan, Utilities Assistance: $5,000; Kentucky Legal Aid, Emergency Legal Assistance: $2,500; Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center, Emergency Assistance: $1,000; Transportation: Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center, Transportation Assistance: $2,000.
Remaining Investments to be made in Simpson County: $10,000.
“The impact of the past few years with COVID and the tornado has dramatically increased the need for services”, said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky in a press release announcing the allocations. “Our investments in the areas of Education, Income, Health and Safety Net that support local nonprofit programs assisting with so many key issues throughout the BRADD are more critical than ever. We are honored to partner with the nonprofits who are working to address both existing and ever-changing challenges. It is the support of local business, organizations, and individuals which enables this funding, which will impact thousands of lives, and we are so grateful for it.”
To volunteer to participate in the United Way of Southern Kentucky Allocation Process, visit www.uwsk.org or call 270-843-3205 to learn more.
The press release says United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) is a local, independent, non-profit organization that works to identify and address the issues that matter most, change conditions and improve lives. The mission of United Way of Southern Kentucky is to be the leader in bringing together the resources to build a stronger, more caring community. United Way is focused on the building blocks for good quality of life — Education, Income, Health and Safety Net. Therefore, the vision of United Way is a Southern Kentucky where all residents are educated, healthy, and financially stable. Incorporated as a charitable non-profit entity in 1956, UWSK has long served a major role in the community by bringing people together to create opportunities that make a measurable difference in the quality of life for people where they live and work.
