Simpson County has had 4,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the report issued Jan. 21 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 3,805 recoveries and 74 deaths leaving 1,004 active cases.
There have been 71,915 confirmed cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, including 57,641 recoveries and 894 deaths leaving 13,380 active cases.
The district health department says 59.09% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of Jan. 21.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release that Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases.
The Governor also announced the states highest ever day for newly reported cases on Saturday, Jan. 15 14,896 as well as the highest ever test positivity rate Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 30.25%.
“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the good news is, 75% of Kentuckians 18 and up have been vaccinated. I think thats a pretty big deal. Three quarters of everyone in Kentucky who can make their own health care decisions have decided to get vaccinated. That is an overwhelming majority. Hopefully this encourages even more people to get that shot of hope.”
In the press release, the state also reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Jan. 16, the highest week ever. This new record surpasses the second-highest week by nearly 20,000 cases (Jan. 3-9: 52,603 cases) and the third-highest week by nearly 40,000 cases (Aug. 30Sept. 5: 30,680 cases).
The Governor also reported the states highest ever average weekly positivity rate, 29.33%, for the week ending Jan. 16. This is nearly 4 percentage points higher than the second highest week (Jan. 3-9: 25.84%); and 9 percentage points higher than the third highest week (Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 20.38%). The highest weekly positivity rate during the delta variant surge was 13.88% the week ending Sept. 12, 2021.
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations UpdateNumber of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,824,262
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 959,754
Jan. 15, Cases: 14,896
Jan. 15, Deaths: 39
Jan. 16, Cases: 9,730
Jan. 16, Deaths: 23
Jan. 17, Cases: 6,644
Jan. 17, Deaths: 18
New Cases Today: 8,742
New Deaths: 16
Todays Positivity Rate: 30.25%
Current Hospitalizations: 2,200
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 431
Currently on Ventilators: 244
The Governor said 63% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose, as well as 67% of Kentuckians ages 5 and older and 75% of all Kentucky adults.
