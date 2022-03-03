Simpson County had 5,742 confirmed cases and 81 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began as of Feb. 25.
Those figures were contained in a report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
The report said there had been 85,246 cases and 964 deaths in the eight counties served by the district health department.
The district health department says 56.04% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine, as of the Feb. 25 report.
