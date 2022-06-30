U.S. Sen. Rand Paul discussed crime, the economy and government spending during a June 21 stop in Franklin.
Paul, at the Simpson County Courthouse, also answered several questions from those in attendance.
Paul said there seems to be “an absence of law and order.” He mentioned the recent incident in which an individual punched the mayor of Louisville in the face and another incident in which a shot was fired at a Louisville mayoral candidate. He also mentioned recent mass shootings.
“We’ve go to do something about this … we need to put people in jail for committing crimes, particularly violent crimes,” Paul said.
Paul noted inflation and high gas prices as issues with the economy.
“As far as the state of the economy, I am very worried about where our country is right now. Inflation is everywhere, you can’t escape it,” he said.
He said rising prices are causing people to cut back on spending.
Paul said an increase in the money supply causes inflation. He cited what he said was “$6 trillion in checks given out for Covid.”
Paul also talked about government spending, comparing spending by local, state and federal governments.
“We should spend what comes in,” he said. “The county judge and magistrates (county government known as fiscal court) do it, state legislature to a certain extent, not in Washington.”
He said federal funding should be trimmed for all agencies in “an across the board cut.”
Paul also described what he thinks is the job of elected officials.
“We have a great country, a great tradition,” Paul said. “The way I look at it is, the primary jobs of those who are elected, including myself, is to defend your liberty, your god-given liberty that comes from our creator. It’s an abstraction but it’s incredibly important, your right to worship, your right to assemble, your right to speak your mind, your right to the freedom of the press. The whole Bill of Rights, those are the things we are supposed to be defending.”
Paul, a Republican, has been a U.S. senator from Kentucky since 2011. He is seeking re-election in the November General Election. Among his challengers is Democrat Charles Booker.
