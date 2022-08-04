Some crops impacted negatively by extended dry, hot weather

About a month-long combination of dry, hot weather that began in early June and continued through early July had a negative impact on some Simpson County crops.
“In Kentucky, the most limiting factor for our crops is rainfall, the lack of rainfall, typically in the summer months,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said during an interview with Brian Davis for WFKN radio (1220 AM).
He said the extended period from early June to early July without significant rainfall “was during some very critical growth stages, specifically for corn, that’s something we’re definitely going to see the effects of.”
Rainfall amounts varied in the county, with large amounts in a short time period followed by the extended period of no rain. After more than 3 inches of rain in Franklin during a two-day period of June 6-7, the next significant rain was more than 1.6 inches on July 7-8. The only measurable rain between June 8 and July 6 was less than a tenth of an inch on June 29.
Phillips talked about the condition of Simpson County’s corn crop as a result of the drought.
“There is a lot of variability across the county and even amongst fields, different soil types. If you go up on the hills you may not find an ear of corn.
“On the hills, our corn really suffered. The water runs off the hills, the water retention on the hills is not good. We can see a big difference even amongst individual fields in the low areas compared to the hills. So we are going to see a big drop in the yields as you go up on the hills.”
Phillips added, “We’ve got a lot of poorly pollinated corn. During that time period (without rain), a lot of our corn was pollinating or attempting to pollinate. That is why we see ears of corn like we do (in bad condition). I’ve seen a lot of small ears that the tips aren’t filled out. That’s a sign of poor pollination.”
He said very spotty kernels on an ear of corn is another indication of poor pollination.
Phillips said no-till and strip-till fields look better as a whole than conventionally tilled fields. Conventionally tilled fills involve working the ground resulting in exposed dirt, which dries out quicker. He said no till fields, or the ground not being worked, “this year was a major benefit” because a lot more soil moisture was retained.
“Before the canopy of the corn covered the soil, basically early on, that’s when you had a lot of evaporation from those conventionally tilled fields,” Phillips said. “Every bit of moisture helps.”
Phillips had comments regarding the yield loss for farmers due to corn crop damage.
“Obviously, there is nothing that can be done at this point in time. That’s one of the toughest parts about being a farmer is they’re at the mercy of Mother Nature,” he said. “We have very little irrigated corn in Simpson County, we do have some, but not much. Nothing can be done about that. That’s one of the stressors about being a farmer. You can do everything right, you can fertilize properly, you can plant properly, you can do every single thing that you can control right, but yet you are still at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
Phillips said there is still some good corn in Simpson County.
“We’re already limited in our yield capability as a result of the lack of rainfall, especially at critical times. However, there is still some good corn out there, but a lot of it is not good,” Phillips said.
He added that a lot of the small ears can still make a decent amount of corn. “At this point in time, this rain is still beneficial to corn in terms of the ears are as big as its going to get, and its got as many kernels as its going to have, but we want those kernels to fill out and be large. This rain is still helping the corn, but its limited at this point in time.”
Phillps said soybeans have been impacted by the recent extended hot dry weather as well.
“The soybeans, they are taking a hit ... it’s certainly hurt our full season soybeans,” he said.
In addition Phillips said he has noticed several blooms on soybean plants being aborted as a result of heat and dry weather with vegetative growth in fields looking good.
“Hopefully we continue to get rains and that’s probably going to reduce the number of abortions and allow that plant to still do pretty well,” he said.
“The double crop beans are still very small. A lot of these are just a few inches tall. I’ve got some concerns for double crop soybeans. I’ve got some concerns for full season soybeans, but I feel like these rains are still going to benefit the full season soybeans and we could have a respectable yield in terms of full season beans.”
Phillips said there is less hay due to this summer’s weather.
“During that dry weather and heat, a lot of our grasses burned up and didn’t produce, it wasn’t growing. Most of our hayfields are cool season grasses, that dry weather really causes a problem,” Phillips said. “Our hay supply is certainly looking like it’s going to be low. You are probably going to see less hay for sale because a lot of the people who have cut hay have cattle so they’re going to meet their own needs first.”
Phillips said farmers who want to buy hay should go ahead and do so because of expected high prices.
“If you think you’re going to need hay, it’s a good idea to go ahead and buy it early because you may price it and think it’s selling high, but it’s going to be higher, more than likely, because as the supply gets lower and lower people are going to pay more and more,” Phillips said. “I do foresee a hay shortage this winter for sure.”
He said with the recent rains and the time remaining to cut hay some ground may be made up toward the end of the summer months, but yields will be greatly reduced as a result of the weather.
Phillips said some cows are being sold “to reduce grazing pressure,” but steps can be taken to extend the grazing season to reduce hay consumption.
He said information is available in publications on calculating hay needs.
Phillips said the news is good for wheat.
“Thank goodness, we had a good wheat crop. Our wheat crop got the rain when we needed the rain and really wasn’t adversely affected by that dry weather because typically we harvest wheat around the third week of July. When the rain quit, wheat was already drying down, so we actually had a really good wheat crop,” he said. “Fortunately we had good wheat prices. That is good. We had a good wheat crop.”
Phillips talked about why the dry weather didn’t affect this year’s tobacco crop as much as other crops.
“Tobacco does better in dry weather. It’s a dry weather crop, like anything else it has to have a certain amount of water, but I did see some pretty good tobacco,” he said. “While I can’t say the dry weather hasn’t hurt tobacco at all, there is still some really good looking tobacco out there right now.”
He said commercial vegetables were not impacted by the weather; however, pumpkins could be impacted.
Phillips can be reached at the Simpson County Extension Service Office at 300 North Main Street. The phone number is 270-586-4484. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. His email is jason.phillps1@uky.edu
The interview with Phillips airs on WFKN’s Economic Update and can be heard at about 8:35 a.m. today and at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
