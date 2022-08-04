Some crops impacted negatively by extended dry, hot weather

Because of a lack of rainfall and extreme heat during critical growth stages, it is common to find small and poorly pollinated ears of corn in Simpson County this year.

About a month-long combination of dry, hot weather that began in early June and continued through early July had a negative impact on some Simpson County crops.

“In Kentucky, the most limiting factor for our crops is rainfall, the lack of rainfall, typically in the summer months,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said during an interview with Brian Davis for WFKN radio (1220 AM).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.