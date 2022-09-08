Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue received 35 calls during August.
There was one structure fire, a residence on Miller Pond Road on Aug. 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue received 35 calls during August.
There was one structure fire, a residence on Miller Pond Road on Aug. 11.
There were six traffic collisions, including three involving injury, four calls to assist EMS, three calls to vehicle fires, three to fuel releases and two smoke scare calls.
Of the other calls, one was to assist the coroner, one was to an electrical smell and one was a service call to assist another agency.
The remaining calls consisted of false alarms, were unfounded or firefighters were canceled en route.
F-S Fire-Rescue had received 264 calls so far this year as of Aug. 31.
- Staff report
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.