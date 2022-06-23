The Simpson County Schools Kids First Day Care will not reopen. The day care has been closed for more than two years because of restrictions related to COVID-19.
The Simpson County Board of Education voted during its regular meeting on June 16 to close the Day Care fund and transfer remaining funds to the school system’s general fund.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said the decision not to reopen the day care was financial.
“It’s a financial decision for our district, a tough one, but it is a financial decision because of the fact of what it costs us to run a day care, we do provide benefits for our employees,” Schlosser said. “We were losing money because of the numbers and how it has to work.”
The day care center was located at Franklin Elementary on South Main Street.
All 30 items requested for approval were approved by the board of education during their regular scheduled meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.