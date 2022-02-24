Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of a county budget amendment ordinance during their meeting on Feb. 15.
The ordinance adds $147,629 in additional revenue and appropriations to the county budget. The additional revenue and appropriations are in the budget’s general, jail and road funds.
More than $82,000 in the additional revenue is surplus from the prior year. Some of the other sources of revenue include deed transfers, reimbursements and truck license distributions.
The appropriations are for fuel, machinery and equipment, reserve for transfers and employee health insurance.
The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Fiscal court received the Simpson County Soil Conservation District’s 22-23 Fiscal Year budget from Chad Konow.
The budget includes a request for a $90,000 appropriation from the county as part of the conservation district’s revenue.
The conservation district requested $80,000 from the county during the 21-22 Fiscal Year and received $70,000.
Konow said increasing operating costs and more activity by the conservation district office are reasons for the requested increase in the county appropriation.
Fiscal Court will consider the appropriation request when preparing the county’s 22-23 Fiscal Year budget, which takes effect July 1.
The county appropriation accounts for more than 90% of the soil conservation district’s revenue. The remaining revenue comes from tobacco settlement funds, grants and donations.
The county’s Jan. 31 financial statement was approved — subject to audit.
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said the state will have a driver’s license pop up center at the Ag Building in Community Park on March 10 for people needing to renew their driver’s license within a certain time period.
Barnes said who is eligible to renew their license at the pop up center and the hours it will be open are not available at this time. He said he will post the information on social media and it will be posted on the county’s website when it becomes available.
The state has moved most local driver’s license facilities to regional facilities, such as the one in Bowling Green that is for Simpson County residents.
However, the state is also using the pop up centers across the state. The pop up center is expected to be available in Simpson County one more time this year after March 10.
