Final development and preliminary development plans for subdivisions were approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on July 5.
A final development plan was approved for Magnolia Farms Subdivision on the south side of Hwy. 100 between Rapids Road and I-65 Exit 6. The 110-lot subdivision will consist of single-family homes and will be built in three stages. J. Jones Builders submitted the development plan.
And, a preliminary development plan for a residential subdivision on 31-W North between Windsor Park Subdivision and Lewis Memorial Home was approved. Mike Hymer presented the preliminary plans for the subdivision that will consist of 32 lots for single-family homes. No name has been given for the proposed subdivision.
Also, a lot line modification between two lots in what is listed as The Shoppes at Franklin Subdivision on Nashville Road was approved. Rick Morrow requested the modification.
— Staff report
