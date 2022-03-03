The Franklin City Commission adopted four ordinances at its Feb. 28 meeting. Second and final reading approval was given to all four ordinances.
Among the ordinances was one rezoning three properties totaling 47.87 acres on Highway 100 East adjacent to the Sanders East Industrial Park. All three properties were previously zoned agriculture.
The ordinance rezones one property to highway business district, one to single family or two family residential including townhouses and one to single family residential.
The other ordinances include one amending the city budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations.
Another ordinance approves a water purchase contract with the Simpson County Water District and one awards a natural gas franchise to Atmos Energy.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance adopting new and amended subdivision regulations.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
A $6,000 engineering services contract was awarded to Water Management Services, LLC, of Nashville, to engineer water main replacement projects on 31-W North and Brevard Street.
An $18,150 professional design services contract was awarded to Spurr Architecture, of Hokinsville, for a city hall reroofing project.
The commission approved $500 funding for work associated with the opening of a John J. Johnson exhibit on March 11 and 12. No other information about the exhibit was announced.
The court also approved a state road inventory resolution requested by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to assist in the state’s municipal road aid formula.
