Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of two ordinances and first reading of two ordinances at a special called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.
The ordinances approved on second reading votes set the sheriff’s office commission for collection of fire subscriber fees for the Woodburn Volunteer and Plano fire departments in areas of the county they are primary response agencies.
There are no changes from the original ordinances establishing collection of the fee except the addition of the sheriff’s office four and one quarter percent fee. Addition of the collection fee does not increase the subscriber’s fee.
Payment of the fees is voluntary, and included on county property tax bills.
Ordinances approved on first reading amended the county’s budget adding $275,700 revenue and appropriation and established inmate fees and an expense reimbursement policy at the Simpson County Jail.
County ordinances must pass first and second reading votes and be published to take effect.
The court approved a road easement agreement with Fastnet Wireless for installation of fiber optic lines along county roads.
Approval was given to a waiver of $200,000 in proceeds from a land sale by the F-S Industrial Authority that was to be paid to the county. The funds are being waived by the county in order for the industrial authority to use the funds for further development of the Henderson Industrial Park.
And, the Simpson County Soil Conservation District’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget was presented by Chad Know. No Fiscal Court action was required.
