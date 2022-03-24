A Bethpage, Tennessee man faces a charge of murder in connection with a traffic accident March 19 that claimed the life of a Nashville man on Temperance Road.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also charged Samuel Rodriguez Arana, 53, with failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense with aggravating circumstances, speeding 13 mph over the speed limit and failure to produce insurance card.
A press release said the sheriff’s office was dispatched at 11:46 p.m. to the 700 block of Temperance Road for a single vehicle collision.
The release says throughout the preliminary investigation deputies discovered a 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound, dropped off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The front seat passenger, Arturo Rodriguez, 55, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Simpson County Coroner Kevin Gilbert.
Gilbert said Rodriguez died of blunt force injuries to his chest and was not wearing a seat belt.
The press release says Arana was the driver.
