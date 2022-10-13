Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer on Oct. 4 gave a report to Simpson Fiscal Court on devastation he witnessed in eastern Kentucky resulting from recent flooding.
Palmer spent two weeks working with clean-up efforts in Breathitt County, one of several counties with damages from floods that occurred two months ago.
He said two people are still missing, 30 houses are gone and 2.5 miles of paved road are missing the pavement.
“The devastation ... is unimaginable. Anytime you see pictures and videos, it never does it any kind of justice. The areas I dealt with in Breathitt County equals everything I’ve seen coming out of Florida (Hurricane Ian damage) easily,” Palmer said. “Its truly a disaster.”
He added, “I just ask everybody to keep praying for them because they are going to need it for a long time. It’s going to take a long time to recover from this, if they ever do.”
Palmer said the same area was impacted by flooding about a year ago.
In other fiscal court business, the county’s five-year solid waste plan was approved and VFW Road was removed from the county road maintenance list. No one spoke during public hearings held on either of those items.
The solid waste management plan sets the agenda for implementation of solid waste reduction and management for 2023 through 2027.
Land on both sides of VFW Road, located on the south side of Lowe’s on Nashville Road, has been annexed into the city limits.
Also approved was a resolution designating the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority to receive up to $300,000 in Tennessee Valley Authority economic development funds. An application for a grant is being submitted for the funding.
An additional $65,500 was approved for installation of new emergency communications equipment to be used by Simpson County first responding agencies. The funds are due to additional material and labor required at the radio tower site. The county and city will evenly split the additional costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.