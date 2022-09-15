Relay for Life raises more than $25,000

The 25th American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Franklin raised more than $25,000. The goal was $20,000 for the event held Sept. 10 on the Courthouse Square.
The Franklin Homemakers Club raised the most among the five teams for the event raising approximately $14,000.
Relay donations are being accepted through the end of the year.
The Medical Center at Franklin Relay team won the Campsite Award.
“We consider it a success,” Franklin Homemakers Club member Nancy Hudson said. “We’re still fighting what Covid did to us. We already have two or three who have an interest in having a team next year.”
The Franklin Homemakers Club was the organizer for Relay for Life.
The Relay’s theme was “Walk the Walk to End Cancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.