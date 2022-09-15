Relay for Life raises more than $25,000

Cancer survivors take part in the Survivor laps around the Courthouse Square in downtown Franklin at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life on Sept. 10.

 Submitted

The 25th American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Franklin raised more than $25,000. The goal was $20,000 for the event held Sept. 10 on the Courthouse Square.

The Franklin Homemakers Club raised the most among the five teams for the event raising approximately $14,000.

- Staff report

