National Farm-City Week began Friday, Nov. 19. In order to help celebrate and kick off National Farm-City Week, the Simpson County Agriculture Awareness Committee hosted the 7th Annual Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center (CLC).
The Simpson County Agriculture Awareness Committee is comprised of local farmers and entities which fund agriculture awareness events that includes the Simpson County Cooperative Extension Service, Farm Bureau Federation, Chamber of Commerce, Soil Conservation District, and Ohio Valley Insurance. This breakfast is our way of saying “Thank You” to the farmers who work diligently to raise our locally grown food. We were thrilled to host about 100 business professionals and local farmers at our breakfast this year.
The breakfast was prepared by the Brickyard of Franklin and showcased several locally grown Simpson County farm products which were provided by the following:
• Eggs — Macedonia Homestead and Huggins’ Hens
• Bacon — Jackson’s Sausage
• Ham — Simpson County 4-H; cured by Mady Meador, Jack Cushenberry and Bryce Davis
• Jams and Jellies — Farmhouse Produce
· Milk — Chaney’s Dairy Barn
Attendees had the pleasure of listening to 4-H member, Bradley Webster, speaking about his experience in the Kentucky 4-H Country Ham Project and how to cure a ham. Our featured speaker sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America was Daniel Hayden. Daniel is a commercial cow/calf operator and broiler poultry producer as well as a newly established retail meat business in Whitesville, KY. Agriculture is his passion, with a love of storytelling and a driven curiosity to learn from others. His family installed the first poultry viewing room in the United States. He spoke about the importance of being present as an agriculture representative and our role to “keep a seat at the table.” His message embodied the thought that we need to continue to educate everyone about our food supply and the challenges our farmers face.
Agriculture always needs to keep a seat at the decision-makers’ table to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, affordable food products that everyone has come to expect.
Two country hams cured by a Simpson County 4-H members Hannah Meador and Cameron Huggins were auctioned off. The hams were purchased by Farm Credit Mid-America and Ohio Valley Insurance. Thanks to these two gracious purchases along with an anonymous donation, $1,400 was raised that will go directly to funding the Simpson County 4-H Country Ham Project. This will fund 23 Simpson County youth in the country ham project next year.
As we celebrate National Farm-City Week that every time we sit down at the supper table we are participating in agriculture.
