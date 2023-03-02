Governor Andy Beshear visited Franklin to present $5.7 million in investments to Simpson Countians on Friday, Feb. 24th, in a ceremony held at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson.
After being introduced by Lydia Latham, Treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club, the governor took the stage. He began by introducing State Representative Shawn McPherson, Judge Executive Mason Barnes, and Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon, and followed with thanks to the Barren River Area Development District.
The gathering followed a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Trader Joe’s distribution center in Franklin, which the governor noted would be providing 875 new jobs. “And now,” Beshear noted, “we’re here with $5.7 million in investments for this county.”
Beshear spoke on the difficult times Kentucky citizens had survived of late a pandemic that took 18,000 Kentucky lives, a tornado disaster, a flood of tragic proportions, and a polar plunge with a negative 45-degree wind chill factor.
“However,” Beshear noted, “we are building the best economy that Kentucky has ever seen. Last year we did something we’ve never done before, we led the entire country in new job growth. We were number one.”
He touted Kentucky’s low unemployment rate, four budget surpluses, and the upgraded S & P (Standard and Poors) rating Kentucky had received. “We’ve got a lot to be excited about right now,” he concluded. “Since I became governor, there are 43,000 new jobs across Kentucky, and 1,200 are in Simpson County.”
Beshear praised Kentucky public education, proclaiming a push for improvements: a five% raise for public school educators, universal Pre-K, and increased investment in career and technical education.
He then proffered a $4 million-plus check made out to the Simpson County School District and invited Franklin-Simpson High School Principal Michael Wix and Tech Center Director Bridget Kilborn to the stage. Wix expressed thanks to the General Assembly and the governor, adding that the funds would be used to update systems and benefit the career and technical programs.
Beshear then bestowed $145,000 to the Simpson County Tourism Commission, led by Executive Director Amy Ellis, who appeared along with her assistant director Megan Purazrang, and her board of directors. Ellis said the funds will be utilized to install a system that will enable the tourism agency to track visitors, as well as improve signage for the county’s attractions.
The next award Beshear presented was part of Kentucky’s Cleaner Water Program, a bi-partisan program established during the pandemic. Beshear awarded the City of Franklin $870,000 for water system improvements.
Mayor Larry Dixon took the stage to thank the governor for coming to deliver infrastructure funding to the city. “The City of Franklin is growing at a rapid pace,” said Dixon, “And the improvements to our water and wastewater systems are vital to our community.”
Dixon said today’s funding will be used to complete the Morgantown Road Water Line Project, benefiting numerous residents, and will also create a loop that services the northeast area of the city.
The governor also committed over $300,000 to the Simpson County Water District. Judge/Executive Mason Barnes took the podium, thanking the governor for “showing up in the bad times as well as the good.” Jacob Cuarta, Water District Manager, said the funding would improve the resiliency of the Simpson County water system. He touted the Water District team for their ownership of the department.
Beshear turned toward non-profit funding, stating that $328,615 would be distributed among six non-profits. These dollars come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, an agreement between the executive and legislative branches of Kentucky’s government. Beshear said he wanted to convey the sentiment that non-profits are loved and needed.
First to receive funding, and with a large gathering of representatives — both young and old — was the Boys & Girls Club of Simpson County. A check for $100,000 was received by the group.
The Simpson County Literacy Center, represented by Executive Director Dana Patterson, also received $100,000. Patterson noted that the American Rescue Plan Act had been a game changer. “Our student base did not go down due to this funding. It floated us during Covid.”
A check for $64,750, designated for the Simpson County Historical Society, was accepted by Executive Director James Henry Snider, who quoted Marcus Garvey, a charismatic black leader of the 1940s: “A people without knowledge of their history is like a tree without roots.”
Other non-profits to receive funding were the Saint Mary’s Parish of Franklin and the diocese of Owensboro, which received $34,000; the Simpson County Habitat for Humanity, which received $23,000, and the Franklin-Simpson Educational Coalition, which took home $5,000.
District 22 Representative Shawn McPherson took the stage and discussed the importance of the state’s rainy-day fund. “Because of this fund, Kentucky doesn’t have to borrow money,” he stated, “and that keeps our bond rating going up. We are trying to be very fiscally responsible.”
McPherson also noted that the state would make budget this year. “We’ve got our budget going in the right direction and our state going in the right direction,” he said. “Thank you, governor, for coming and passing out these checks.”
Beshear had a few final thoughts. “This is money that’s earned, not given,” he said. “Thank you all for doing incredible work and serving your fellow human beings, and for training our kids — the next generation of amazing Kentuckians.”
