Simpson County has been awarded a grant for construction of a safe room at Franklin-Simpson Community Park.
The $600,000 grant was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Simpson Fiscal Court, during its Aug. 16 meeting, approved providing a local match of funding or in kind services totaling $78,000 required to receive the grant.
The structure will be constructed to meet FEMA standards and will provide protection from storms for approximately 350 people. It can also be a multi-purpose facility and used for meetings or other purposes.
The project is still in the preliminary stages. Construction dates are unknown at this time.
Approval was given to first reading of an ordinance adding almost $900,533 revenue and appropriations to the county budget. The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The revenue and appropriations includes $461,374 from Simpson County Schools to be used for the school resource officer program.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office provides the five resource officers for the school district. Each school will have a resource officer once the program is fully staffed.
Also included in the budget amendment ordinance is $300,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet being used for roadwork in the Henderson Industrial Park.
Fiscal court authorized providing the Woodburn and Auburn fire departments with $1,000 each to cover their insurance deductibles for damage to turn-out gear caused by a fire at a CDB oil processing facility in Simpson County. Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue requested assistance by both of those fire departments during the June 14 fire.
F-S Fire Rescue also had damage to turn-out gear.
Approval was given to two agreements with the state transportation cabinet for use of state funds for road improvement work.
One agreement was for the work in the Henderson Industrial Park. The other agreement was for work on Calvert Road, Eubanks Ford Road, New Salem Road and Reames Dixon Road.
The court approved two vehicle purchases for the sheriff’s office school resource officer program at a total cost of $75,488 and authorized $18,960 to fund work on the jail’s roof.
Also approved was an executive order establishing responsibilities and chain of command between fiscal court, Simpson County Office of Emergency Management and Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue during rescue and search operations.
A resolution authorizing Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer to apply for FEMA disaster relief funds on behalf of the county was approved.
Also, the county’s July 31 financial statement was approved subject to audit.
