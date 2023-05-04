Simpson County’s annual unemployment rate dropped six tenths of one% from 2021 to 2022.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s 2022 annual unemployment rate at 3.4%. The 2021 rate was four%.
For Simpson County, 2022 was the second consecutive year that the annual unemployment rate dropped. The rate dropped 2.8% in 2021.
Simpson County’s annual unemployment rate in 2022 was the fifth lowest in the state and second lowest in the Barren River Area Development District.
During 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,799 people of which 8,498 were employed leaving 301 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s annual unemployment rate last year was lower than the district’s 3.7%, lower than the state’s 3.9% and lower than the nation’s 3.6%.
Edmonson County posted the district’s highest annual unemployment rate in 2022 at 4.8%.
Allen County’s rate was 3.8%, Logan County’s was 3.5 and Warren County’s was 3.6.
Annual unemployment rates decreased in 102 Kentucky counties in 2022, increased in 12 and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
The annual jobless rates for Scott and Woodford counties were the lowest in Kentucky in 2022 at three% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest annual unemployment rate in 2022 at 10.5%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work.
