Lewis Manor Assisted Living is expanding its facility on Bowling Green Road, next to Lewis Memorial Home.
A groundbreaking ceremony and celebration for the expansion was held on May 11.
The addition plans consist of eight rooms on the north wing of the existing assisted living facility and eight rooms on the east wing.
The addition also include eight one-bed room units and eight studio units, which will be able to accommodate a total of 16 residents.
The one-bedroom units will have a separate room for the bedroom. The studio units will have a combined living room and bedroom.
Each unit will have a kitchenette and bathroom.
Scott Hall, chairman of the Lewis Memorial Home, Inc. Board of Directors, said construction of the addition is expected to take eight months to complete and people should be able to move into the new facility in February 2022.
“This is an opportunity for the community,” Hall, who is a life long Franklin resident, said. “It was definitely a need that we explored. We’ve been working on this project since 2011. We identified the need and was able to make it become a reality, that we met this need.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes both said the addition meets a need in the community.
“Its going to be a real addition for our community,” Dixon said. It’s a need with our population growing older. There will be more need for assisted living.”
“They have a first class operation out there,” Dixon said.
“Its pretty exciting that within four years they are already adding on,” Barnes said. “It speaks a lot to the need for that kind of facility. I’m glad they are filling that need.”
“I’m proud of what they are doing out there,” Barnes added.
Hall said the cost to build the expansion is $2.5 million and a USDA Rural Development loan is being used for financing the expansion.
He said the loan is being used to refinance construction of the original existing 16 resident assisted living facility, that opened three years ago, for a total cost of $5.5 million for the original facility and the expansion.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel in Bowling Green was awarded the construction contract for the addition. Lee McBrayer, of Franklin, is the construction manager. Nick Sewell of Sewell and Sewell Architecture in Bowling Green is the architect.
Hall said the fee for the assisted living units includes three meals per day, two snacks per day, laundry and light housekeeping.
“We have a culinary trained chef, the meals are great,” Hall said.
He also said as the community comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic attempts are being made to expand activities and do more outside.
In addition to Lewis Manor, the location on Bowling Green Road also includes Lewis Memorial Home, which provides personal care for its residents, and six affordable housing apartments for retirees age 50 and older.
Hall said future plans are for more growth and improvements to Lewis Memorial Home.
He said the building housing Lewis Memorial Home was built in 1889. It was at one time an orphanage and then a retirement home before becoming a personal care home in 1983.
For information about residency at the facilities call Director of Care Janie Rigsby at 270-776-9961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.