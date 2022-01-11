Webster reappointed board of education chairperson
David Webster was reappointed Simpson County Board of Education chairperson during a special called board of education meeting on Jan. 6.
Nany Uhls was reappointed vice chairperson, Superintendent Tim Schlosser was reappointed secretary, Amanda Spears was reappointed treasurer and the Crocker and Crocker law firm was selected as the board attorney.
The board also approved the regular meeting dates for 2022. The regular meetings are on the third Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office. The next regular meeting is planned for Jan. 20.
F-S Fire Rescue receives increase in calls in 2021
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 65 more calls in 2021 than during 2020.
F-S Fire Rescue received 434 calls in 2021 and 369 calls in 2020.
During December, 2021 F-S Fire Rescue received 27 calls.
There were no calls to structure fires in December.
December’s calls include six to traffic collisions including two involving injury; five calls to assist EMS, two calls to illegal burns and one call each to a natural gas release, a smoke scare and a grass fire.
There were eight false alarms, firefighters were canceled en route on two calls and one call was unfounded.
P&Z recommends changes for residential, business development The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of zone changes for a residential, business development at its Jan. 4 meeting.
The three zone changes are on the south side of Highway 100 East and west side of Grace Road.
Each zone change is from Ag (agriculture) to a different type of zone; one is to B-4 (highway business), one to R-2 (townhomes) and one to R-1S (residential single-family small lot).
The proposed project includes 144 business parking spaces, 147 three-bedroom homes and 75 two-bedroom homes on a 49-acre tract of land near Raines Drive.
A public hearing on the zone changes requested by Louise Summers was held before recommendation of approval.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider final approval of the zone changes.
Simpson County COVID-19 cases now exceed 4,000
Simpson County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began have surpassed 4,000.
Simpson County had 4,043 cases as of the report issued on Jan. 7 by the Barren River District Health Department. Simpson County’s cases include 3,429 recoveries and 73 deaths leaving 541 active cases.
There have been 61,607 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which include 52,655 recoveries and 872 deaths leaving 8,080 active cases.
The district health department says 54.16% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine as of the Jan. 7 report.
