There were two structure fires. One destroyed an abandoned house at 615 Loving Chapel Road on June 15, where firefighters were called back the following day when the fire rekindled. The other fire resulted in minor damage to a detached garage at a residence at 2630 Hickory Flat Rapids Road on June 30.
Firefighters were called to seven traffic collisions three of which involved injury.
There were three calls each to passenger vehicle fires and smoke scares and two calls to controlled burns.
There was one water rescue at 5219 Adairville Road on June 29. Firefighters were on the scene some 20 minutes.
There was one call each to a grass fire, a hay roll on fire, a lightning strike that did not result in a fire, an illegal burn, a natural gas release, a Co alarm malfunction, and a water flow alarm.
The remaining calls consisted of false alarms, firefighters were canceled en route, the fire was out on arrival, or the call was unfounded.
Through June 30, F-S Fire Rescue had responded to 273 calls during 2023.
A car was described as a total loss as a result of a fire on 31-W North in the area of the Highway 1008 interchange on July 8.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to the fire just before 5 a.m. and was on the scene for about one hour.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said the fire in the 2011 Dodge Avenger started in the engine compartment.
The car is owned by Alcudia Enrique Martinez of Franklin.
Fireworks were blamed for two fires in Franklin on the night of July 4.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said a small area of a pumpkin field at the end of Sarver Street was burned by one of the fires. He said the other fire was confined to a tree at 728 Sherwood Drive.
Lightning strikes are believed to be the cause of two recent fires in Simpson County.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said one of the fires left minor damage to a detached garage at a residence at 2630 Hickory Flat Rapids Road on the night of June 30.
He said the other fire burned several acres of a wheat field on Don Pendleton Road in southwest Simpson County on the afternoon of July 1.
Firefighters were also called to a lightning strike at 422 Longview Drive that did not result in a fire on the evening of June 30.
Sparks from arcing electrical lines touching each other was the cause of a fire in a wheat field across from 577 Hall Leffew Road on July 2.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 2 p.m. and was on the scene for about one hour.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said five acres burned and that the electric lines may have been struck by a piece of farming equipment causing the arc that resulted in the fire.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a fire in a garbage can behind 130 West Kentucky Avenue on July 5.
Firefighters were called at about 11:10 a.m. and left at 11:30.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
There was no damage other than to the garbage can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.