There were two structure fires. One destroyed an abandoned house at 615 Loving Chapel Road on June 15, where firefighters were called back the following day when the fire rekindled. The other fire resulted in minor damage to a detached garage at a residence at 2630 Hickory Flat Rapids Road on June 30.

Firefighters were called to seven traffic collisions three of which involved injury.

