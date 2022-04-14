Good Friday closings on April 15
The Simpson County Courthouse and Annex are closed all day Friday, April 15 for Good Friday.
Franklin City Hall and the Simpson County Justice Center both close at noon on Friday and will remain closed the remainder of the day.
The administrative section of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is closed all day Friday. The administrative section of Franklin Police closes at noon on Friday and will remain closed the remainder of the day. However, sheriff’s deputies and city police officers will be on duty all day and can be reached by calling dispatch at 270-586-8824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.