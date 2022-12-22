Franklin Police is investigating an act of criminal mischief resulting in $3,000 damage to a golf cart at the Franklin Country Club.

The offense report says the 2021 Club Car golf cart was taken out for what was termed a joy ride and returned to a golf cart garage with a bent front axle and torn rain canopy. It was also covered in mud and grass and had about a quarter tank of gas after being left in the golf cart garage with a full tank.

