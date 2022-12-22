Franklin Police is investigating an act of criminal mischief resulting in $3,000 damage to a golf cart at the Franklin Country Club.
The offense report says the 2021 Club Car golf cart was taken out for what was termed a joy ride and returned to a golf cart garage with a bent front axle and torn rain canopy. It was also covered in mud and grass and had about a quarter tank of gas after being left in the golf cart garage with a full tank.
The report said it is believed two other golf carts were also driven, but no damage was reported.
The damaged golf cart belongs to a Bowling Green man.
The incident occurred late night on December 10 or early the following morning and was reported to police on December 13.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Goodlettsville, Tennessee man told Franklin Police $2,000 worth of computers, hardware, software, other electronic devices and other items were stolen from Virtus Tubing on Bowling Green Road.
The offense report said the items had been left in an office and were stolen between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on December 12.
The report said $1,500 worth of the stolen items was the man’s personal property while the rest was the property of a company where the man is employed that he was on assignment for at Virtus.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of just over $1,000 from the BP station on Nashville Road at I-65 Exit Two on December 1.
The offense report says two men entered the store with the first man walking in the direction of the restrooms while the second man distracted the store employee. The first man then entered a back office and stole the cash from a safe.
The report says the first man exited through a back door and both men then left in a vehicle.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
Franklin Police were told a handgun was stolen from an apartment in the 1,000 block of South College Street.
The nine-millimeter handgun, valued at $700, was purchased December 8 and stolen the following day.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
