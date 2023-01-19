A husband and wife were both arrested on a charge of assault, second degree — domestic violence after what Franklin Police said was a domestic dispute that ended in a stabbing in a room at Holiday Inn Express on Neha Drive on Jan. 12.
The arrest citations said Richard Thomas Green, 55, of Kingston, Tennessee and Jamie Green, 38, of Franklin, Tennessee were both found on the scene with injuries and taken to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
