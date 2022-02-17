Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season is underway through April 30.
During this time, it is illegal to burn anything outside within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Only natural vegetation can be burned.
Rules for the burn ban are posted on the Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Facebook page.
Local outside burning regulations apply at all times.
For more information, contact F-S Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 or to obtain a free burn permit.
