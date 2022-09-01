The Simpson County Sheriffs Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of rape.
The sheriff’s office says Kenyon Isaac Cole, 27, was also charged with sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor for illegal sex acts and unlawful transaction with a minor for illegal controlled substances.
Cole was also charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest after he allegedly fled when law enforcement arrived to serve an arrest warrant on the other charges.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says the investigation began July 28.
No other details were on the news release.
Franklin police assisted in the Aug. 24 arrest.
Franklin police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of West Madison Street.
The converter was taken from a 2005 Ford Escape between 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 8 a.m. the following morning.
Lt. Dale Adams filed the report.
Franklin police arrested a Springfield, Tenn., man on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge after responding to a complaint of alleged shoplifting at Walmart on August 28.
Jessie R. Hall II, 43, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and theft by unlawful taking or disposition — shoplifting.
A Gallatin, Tenn., woman who was with Hall was also arrested on three misdemeanor drug possession charges and a misdemeanor theft charge.
The report said items allegedly seized included suspected methamphetamine, an unknown white powder, assorted drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrests at 10:30 p.m.
Franklin police arrested a Bowling Green man on nine charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road at Exit 6 just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Steven W. Dye Jr., 35, was charged with two counts of possession of handgun by convicted felon and single counts of trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) (enhancement), trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine) (enhancement) and receiving stolen property $1,000, less than $10,000.
Other charges were possession of defaced firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified schedule three), promoting contraband and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Dye allegedly was operating a stolen motorcycle at the time of the traffic stop.
The citation said drugs, paraphernalia, guns, a cell phone and $315 cash were seized following the arrest by Officer Craig Hansen.
Franklin police arrested a Franklin woman on three drug-related charges on Aug. 25.
Jasmine Nicole Barrier, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The arrest citation Barrier was observed driving a vehicle and police then made contact with her about an active warrant and allegedly having a suspended license while she was walking on North Court Street near McGoodwin Avenue.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest at about 3:30 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man and woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Aug. 22.
Dustin Thomas Carpenter, 33, and Alicia Marie Zantow, 32, were also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and public intoxication — controlled substance excludes alcohol.
Carpenter was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests after making contact with Carpenter and Zantow while they were sitting in a vehicle parked at Red Roof Inn on Scottsville Road at 10 p.m.
